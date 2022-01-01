Adresár spoločností
Allen Institute for AI
Allen Institute for AI Platy

Platy Allen Institute for AI sa pohybujú od $111,976 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Ľudské zdroje na spodnej hranici až po $382,080 pre Korporátny rozvoj na hornej hranici.

Softvérový inžinier
Median $213K
Korporátny rozvoj
$382K
Dátový vedec
$190K

Ľudské zdroje
$112K
Produktový dizajnér
$132K
Predaj
$184K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Allen Institute for AI predstavuje Korporátny rozvoj at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $382,080. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Allen Institute for AI je $186,898.

Ďalšie zdroje