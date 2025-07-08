Adresár spoločností
ALLEN Career Institute
ALLEN Career Institute Platy

Platy ALLEN Career Institute sa pohybujú od $20,997 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Softvérový inžinier na spodnej hranici až po $83,681 pre Produktový dizajnér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov ALLEN Career Institute. Posledná aktualizácia: 8/31/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $21K
Produktový dizajnér
$83.7K
Produktový manažér
$55.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Často kladené otázky

The highest paying role reported at ALLEN Career Institute is Produktový dizajnér at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $83,681. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ALLEN Career Institute is $55,215.

