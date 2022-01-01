Adresár spoločností
Airtel India
Airtel India Platy

Platy Airtel India sa pohybujú od $3,631 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Marketingové operácie na spodnej hranici až po $113,207 pre Manažér softvérového inžinierstva na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Airtel India. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/16/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Software Engineer $13.6K
Senior Software Engineer $23.4K
Lead Software Engineer $40.6K
Senior Lead Software Engineer $51.9K

Frontend softvérový inžinier

Backend softvérový inžinier

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Softvérový inžinier zabezpečovania kvality (QA)

Produktový manažér
Median $42K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
Median $113K

Dátový vedec
Median $36.8K
Business analytik
Median $21.3K
Obchodný rozvoj
$45.5K
Dátový analytik
$35.2K
Finančný analytik
$7.5K
Ľudské zdroje
$16.4K
IT špecialista
$4.4K
Marketing
$56.1K
Marketingové operácie
$3.6K
Produktový dizajnér
Median $29K
Manažér produktového dizajnu
$67.8K
Projektový manažér
$34.2K
Predaj
$14.7K
Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti
$12K
Architekt riešení
$49.4K

Dátový architekt

Celkové odmeny
$25.9K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Airtel India predstavuje Manažér softvérového inžinierstva s ročnou celkovou odmenou $113,207. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Airtel India je $31,578.

Ďalšie zdroje