Adresár spoločností
Airtel Africa
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

Airtel Africa Platy

Platy Airtel Africa sa pohybujú od $5,814 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Manažér obchodných operácií na spodnej hranici až po $241,200 pre Manažér softvérového inžinierstva na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Airtel Africa. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softvérový inžinier
Median $21.6K

Backend softvérový inžinier

Účtovník
$23.1K
Manažér obchodných operácií
$5.8K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
IT špecialista
$23.1K
Produktový manažér
$53.4K
Projektový manažér
$43.8K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$241K
Architekt riešení
$59.9K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Airtel Africa predstavuje Manažér softvérového inžinierstva at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $241,200. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Airtel Africa je $33,476.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Airtel Africa

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • Netflix
  • Flipkart
  • Snap
  • Tesla
  • LinkedIn
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje