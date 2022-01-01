Adresár spoločností
Agora
Agora Platy

Platy Agora sa pohybujú od $59,013 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Architekt riešení na spodnej hranici až po $160,000 pre Softvérový inžinier na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Agora. Posledná aktualizácia: 8/31/2025

$160K

Softvérový inžinier
Median $160K
Úspech zákazníka
$73.6K
Ľudské zdroje
$149K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Architekt riešení
$59K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Agora predstavuje Softvérový inžinier s ročnou celkovou odmenou $160,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Agora je $111,440.

Ďalšie zdroje