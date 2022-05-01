Age of Learning Platy

Platy Age of Learning sa pohybujú od $81,600 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre UX výskumník na spodnej hranici až po $414,915 pre Produktový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Age of Learning. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/14/2025
Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore
I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.
Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?
