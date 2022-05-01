Adresár spoločností
Age of Learning
Age of Learning Platy

Platy Age of Learning sa pohybujú od $81,600 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre UX výskumník na spodnej hranici až po $414,915 pre Produktový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Age of Learning. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/14/2025

Don't get lowballed
Softvérový inžinier
Median $135K

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Dátový vedec
$134K
Produktový dizajnér
$116K

Produktový manažér
$415K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$166K
UX výskumník
$81.6K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Age of Learning predstavuje Produktový manažér at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $414,915. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Age of Learning je $134,333.

