Adresár spoločností
Afiniti
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

Afiniti Platy

Platy Afiniti sa pohybujú od $6,992 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Softvérový inžinier na spodnej hranici až po $189,050 pre Produktový dizajnér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Afiniti. Posledná aktualizácia: 9/1/2025

$160K

Získaj správny plat, nie len sľuby

Vyrokovali sme tisíce ponúk a pravidelne dosahujeme zvýšenie o 30 000+ USD (niekedy aj 300 000+ USD). Nechaj si vyrokovať plat alebo si nechaj skontrolovať životopis skutočnými expertmi - recruitermi, ktorí to robia každý deň.

Dátový vedec
Median $139K
Softvérový inžinier
Median $7K
Dátový analytik
Median $8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Obchodný analytik
$79.6K
Finančný analytik
$21.4K
Marketing
$19.9K
Produktový dizajnér
$189K
Produktový manažér
$17.3K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$166K
Architekt riešení
$129K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Afiniti predstavuje Produktový dizajnér at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $189,050. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Afiniti je $50,497.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Afiniti

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • BlueCat
  • Backbase
  • InterWorks
  • SecureLink
  • Avigilon
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje