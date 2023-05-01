Adresár spoločností
Aemetis
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť
Hlavné poznatky
  • Prispejte niečím jedinečným o spoločnosti Aemetis, čo môže byť užitočné pre ostatných (napr. tipy k pohovoru, výber tímov, jedinečná kultúra atď).
    • O spoločnosti

    Aemetis is a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company that focuses on developing and commercializing negative carbon intensity products and technologies. It operates through three segments and produces and sells ethanol, animal feed, high-grade alcohol, hand sanitizer, and biodiesel. The company also researches and develops conversion technologies using waste feedstocks to produce biofuels and biochemicals. It sells biodiesel primarily to government oil marketing companies, transport companies, resellers, distributors, and private refiners. Aemetis was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

    http://www.aemetis.com
    Webstránka
    2006
    Rok založenia
    167
    Počet zamestnancov
    $250M-$500M
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

    Získajte overené platy do vašej schránky

    Prihláste sa na odber overených ponúk.Dostanete rozpis detailov kompenzácie e-mailom. Dozvedieť sa viac

    Táto stránka je chránená pomocou reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobných údajov a Podmienky používania sa uplatňujú.

    Odporúčané pozície

      Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Aemetis

    Súvisiace spoločnosti

    • Dropbox
    • Pinterest
    • Square
    • LinkedIn
    • Google
    • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

    Ďalšie zdroje