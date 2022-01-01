Adresár spoločností
ABB Platy

Platy ABB sa pohybujú od $6,349 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Zákaznícky servis na spodnej hranici až po $191,040 pre Architekt riešení na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov ABB. Posledná aktualizácia: 9/8/2025

$160K

Softvérový inžinier
Median $82.9K
Hardvérový inžinier
Median $120K
Produktový dizajnér
Median $98K

Dátový vedec
Median $39.4K
Finančný analytik
Median $9.3K
Účtovník
$53.2K
Obchodný analytik
$114K
Riadiaci inžinier
$28.6K
Copywriter
$45.2K
Zákaznícky servis
$6.3K
Marketing
$17.9K
Strojný inžinier
$63.5K
Produktový manažér
$151K
Projektový manažér
$154K
Predaj
$86.8K
Predajný inžinier
$50.6K
Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti
$32.5K
Architekt riešení
$191K
Manažér technických programov
$76.1K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v ABB predstavuje Architekt riešení at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $191,040. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v ABB je $63,528.

Ďalšie zdroje