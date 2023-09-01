Adresár spoločností
99 Group Platy

Platy 99 Group sa pohybujú od $28,263 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Produktový manažér na spodnej hranici až po $56,772 pre Produktový dizajnér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov 99 Group. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/14/2025

Produktový dizajnér
$56.8K
Produktový manažér
$28.3K
Softvérový inžinier
$43.4K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v 99 Group predstavuje Produktový dizajnér at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $56,772. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v 99 Group je $43,408.

