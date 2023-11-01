Adresár spoločností
3Shape
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

3Shape Platy

Platy 3Shape sa pohybujú od $73,469 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Regulačné záležitosti na spodnej hranici až po $157,326 pre Architekt riešení na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov 3Shape. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/15/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softvérový inžinier
Median $88.7K
Regulačné záležitosti
$73.5K
Architekt riešení
$157K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v 3Shape predstavuje Architekt riešení at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $157,326. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v 3Shape je $88,734.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre 3Shape

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • PayPal
  • DoorDash
  • Dropbox
  • SoFi
  • Google
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje