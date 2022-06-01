Adresár spoločností
3Pillar Global
3Pillar Global Platy

Platy 3Pillar Global sa pohybujú od $46,892 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Produktový manažér na spodnej hranici až po $217,905 pre Úspech zákazníka na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov 3Pillar Global. Posledná aktualizácia: 9/7/2025

$160K

Softvérový inžinier
Median $47.9K

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Úspech zákazníka
$218K
Produktový dizajnér
$164K

Produktový manažér
$46.9K
Projektový manažér
$51.1K
Predaj
$80.4K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$60.4K
Manažér technických programov
$107K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v 3Pillar Global predstavuje Úspech zákazníka at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $217,905. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v 3Pillar Global je $70,384.

