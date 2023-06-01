Adresár Spoločností
10xAR
Pracujete tu? Nárokujte si svoju spoločnosť
Top poznatky
  • Prispejte niečím jedinečným o 10xAR, čo by mohlo byť užitočné pre ostatných (napr. tipy na pohovor, výber tímov, jedinečná kultúra, atď).
    • O nás

    Flowtech is a leading catalogue provider of Fluid Power products in the UK and Republic of Ireland, with over 30 years of trading history. The company supports over 160 officially credited distributors and employs over 150 people who are dedicated to providing excellent customer service. Flowtech offers an extensive range of products related to Hydraulic, Pneumatic and Industrial sectors, including Quick Connect Couplings, Adaptors, Hydraulic Hose, Industrial Hose and Tubing, Valves, Fittings, Filters, Regulators, Lubricators and Gauges. The company's business philosophy is to exceed customer expectations through competitive pricing, reliable next day delivery, and optimised inventory levels.

    https://10xar.com
    Webstránka
    1983
    Rok založenia
    126
    # Zamestnancov
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadovaný príjem
    Sídlo

    Získajte overené platy do svojej schránky

    Prihláste sa na odber overených ponúk.Dostanete podrobný rozpis kompenzačných detailov e-mailom. Dozvedieť sa viac

    Táto stránka je chránená reCAPTCHA a spoločnosťou Google Pravidlá ochrany osobných údajov a Podmienky služby platia.

    Odporúčané ponuky práce

      Nenašli sa žiadne odporúčané ponuky práce pre 10xAR

    Súvisiace spoločnosti

    • Spotify
    • Lyft
    • Netflix
    • Airbnb
    • Amazon
    • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

    Ďalšie zdroje