10Pearls
10Pearls Platy

Platy 10Pearls sa pohybujú od $15,393 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Dátový vedec na spodnej hranici až po $45,328 pre Produktový dizajnér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov 10Pearls. Posledná aktualizácia: 8/31/2025

$160K

Softvérový inžinier
Median $18.4K

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Dátový vedec
$15.4K
Produktový dizajnér
$45.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v 10Pearls predstavuje Produktový dizajnér at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $45,328. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v 10Pearls je $18,425.

