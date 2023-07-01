Adresár Spoločností
Logik.io
    Logik.io is a company that offers a high-performance Commerce Logic Engine, which helps businesses improve their sales through direct sales teams and digital commerce channels. Their solution provides a dedicated engine to govern the logic, rules, and recommendations for product configuration and sales. This centralized solution helps businesses increase their agility, reduce costs, and improve selling effectiveness across various channels. Logik.io is founded by a team with extensive experience in the CPQ space. Learn more at logik.io.

    logik.io
    Webstránka
    2021
    Rok založenia
    55
    # Zamestnancov
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadovaný príjem
    Sídlo

