Adresár Spoločností
Cyara
Pracujete tu? Nárokujte si svoju spoločnosť
Top poznatky
  • Prispejte niečím jedinečným o Cyara, čo by mohlo byť užitočné pre ostatných (napr. tipy na pohovor, výber tímov, jedinečná kultúra, atď).
    • O nás

    Cyara is the world’s leading Automated CX Assurance Platform provider, helping leading brands deliver better CX with less effort, cost, time, and risk. Cyara supports the entire CX software development lifecycle, from design to functional and regression testing, load testing, and production monitoring – ensuring enterprises can build flawless customer journeys across voice and digital channels while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. Every day, the most recognizable brands across the globe trust Cyara to deliver customer smiles at scale. Come visit us at www.cyara.com.

    https://cyara.com
    Webstránka
    2006
    Rok založenia
    270
    # Zamestnancov
    $50M-$100M
    Odhadovaný príjem
    Sídlo

    Získajte overené platy do svojej schránky

    Prihláste sa na odber overených ponúk.Dostanete podrobný rozpis kompenzačných detailov e-mailom. Dozvedieť sa viac

    Táto stránka je chránená reCAPTCHA a spoločnosťou Google Pravidlá ochrany osobných údajov a Podmienky služby platia.

    Odporúčané ponuky práce

      Nenašli sa žiadne odporúčané ponuky práce pre Cyara

    Súvisiace spoločnosti

    • Andela
    • Arcesium
    • Zoho
    • Whatfix
    • Traveloka
    • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

    Ďalšie zdroje