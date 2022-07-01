Zilliant Зарплаты

Каталог компаний
Зарплата Zilliant варьируется от $98,980 общей компенсации в год для Бизнес-аналитик в нижнем диапазоне до $171,638 для Успех клиентов в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Zilliant. Последнее обновление: 11/14/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Бизнес-аналитик
$99K
Успех клиентов
$172K
Программный инженер
$165K

Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Zilliant — Успех клиентов at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $171,638. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Zilliant составляет $165,051.

