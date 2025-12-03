Каталог компаний
Медианный компенсационный пакет Менеджер по разработке ПО in Germany в Yara International составляет €113K за year. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах Yara International. Последнее обновление: 12/3/2025

Медианный пакет
company icon
Yara International
Software Engineering Manager
Berlin, BE, Germany
Общая сумма в год
$130K
Уровень
-
Оклад
$124K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$6.4K
Лет в компании
4 Лет
Лет опыта
11 Лет
Последние данные о зарплатах
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Название уровня

Тег

Опыт работы (лет)

Общий / В компании

Общая компенсация

Оклад | Акции (год) | Премия
Данные о зарплатах не найдены
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Менеджер по разработке ПО в Yara International in Germany составляет €125,948 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Yara International для позиции Менеджер по разработке ПО in Germany составляет €117,526.

Другие ресурсы

