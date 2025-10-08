Каталог компаний
Yandex
Yandex Аналитик Зарплаты в Moscow Metro Area

Компенсация Аналитик in Moscow Metro Area в Yandex составляет от RUB 1.86M за year для G14 до RUB 5.51M за year для G17. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах Yandex. Последнее обновление: 10/8/2025

Средняя Уровень
Название уровня
Общая сумма
Базовая
Акции ()
Премия
G14
RUB 1.86M
RUB 1.72M
RUB 0
RUB 146K
G15
RUB 2.56M
RUB 2.37M
RUB 48K
RUB 137K
G16
RUB 3.9M
RUB 3.44M
RUB 108K
RUB 354K
G17
RUB 5.51M
RUB 4.49M
RUB 168K
RUB 848K
RUB 13.46M

Получайте по заслугам, а не по минимуму

Мы провели переговоры по тысячам предложений и регулярно добиваемся увеличения на RUB 2.52M+ (иногда RUB 25.23M+). Получите переговоры по зарплате или ваше резюме проверенное настоящими экспертами - рекрутерами, которые делают это ежедневно.

Последние данные о зарплатах
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Название уровня

Тег

Опыт работы (лет)

Общий / В компании

Общая компенсация

Оклад | Акции (год) | Премия
График вестинга

25%

ГОД 1

25%

ГОД 2

25%

ГОД 3

25%

ГОД 4

Тип акций
RSU

В Yandex RSUs подлежат 4-летнему графику вестинга:

  • 25% переходит в собственность в 1st-ГОД (6.25% ежеквартально)

  • 25% переходит в собственность в 2nd-ГОД (6.25% ежеквартально)

  • 25% переходит в собственность в 3rd-ГОД (6.25% ежеквартально)

  • 25% переходит в собственность в 4th-ГОД (6.25% ежеквартально)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Аналитик в Yandex in Moscow Metro Area составляет RUB 6,382,843 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Yandex для позиции Аналитик in Moscow Metro Area составляет RUB 2,867,552.

Другие ресурсы