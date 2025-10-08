Компенсация Аналитик in Moscow Metro Area в Yandex составляет от RUB 1.86M за year для G14 до RUB 5.51M за year для G17. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах Yandex. Последнее обновление: 10/8/2025
Название уровня
Общая сумма
Базовая
Акции ()
Премия
G14
RUB 1.86M
RUB 1.72M
RUB 0
RUB 146K
G15
RUB 2.56M
RUB 2.37M
RUB 48K
RUB 137K
G16
RUB 3.9M
RUB 3.44M
RUB 108K
RUB 354K
G17
RUB 5.51M
RUB 4.49M
RUB 168K
RUB 848K
Компания
Название уровня
Опыт работы (лет)
Общая компенсация
|Данные о зарплатах не найдены
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ГОД 1
25%
ГОД 2
25%
ГОД 3
25%
ГОД 4
В Yandex RSUs подлежат 4-летнему графику вестинга:
25% переходит в собственность в 1st-ГОД (6.25% ежеквартально)
25% переходит в собственность в 2nd-ГОД (6.25% ежеквартально)
25% переходит в собственность в 3rd-ГОД (6.25% ежеквартально)
25% переходит в собственность в 4th-ГОД (6.25% ежеквартально)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.