Компенсация Cloud Security Architect in Moscow Metro Area в Yandex составляет от RUB 4.21M за year для G16 до RUB 10.14M за year для G18. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах Yandex. Последнее обновление: 10/8/2025
Название уровня
Общая сумма
Базовая
Акции ()
Премия
G14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G16
RUB 4.21M
RUB 3.8M
RUB 19.5K
RUB 394K
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Компания
Название уровня
Опыт работы (лет)
Общая компенсация
|Данные о зарплатах не найдены
25%
ГОД 1
25%
ГОД 2
25%
ГОД 3
25%
ГОД 4
В Yandex RSUs подлежат 4-летнему графику вестинга:
25% переходит в собственность в 1st-ГОД (6.25% ежеквартально)
25% переходит в собственность в 2nd-ГОД (6.25% ежеквартально)
25% переходит в собственность в 3rd-ГОД (6.25% ежеквартально)
25% переходит в собственность в 4th-ГОД (6.25% ежеквартально)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.