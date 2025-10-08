Каталог компаний
Yandex
Yandex Data Architect Зарплаты в Moscow Metro Area

Компенсация Data Architect in Moscow Metro Area в Yandex составляет от RUB 2.12M за year для G14 до RUB 9.46M за year для G18. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах Yandex. Последнее обновление: 10/8/2025

Средняя Уровень
Название уровня
Общая сумма
Базовая
Акции ()
Премия
G14
RUB 2.12M
RUB 2.04M
RUB 0
RUB 76.1K
G15
RUB 2.91M
RUB 2.77M
RUB 9.3K
RUB 138K
G16
RUB 4.28M
RUB 3.79M
RUB 71.8K
RUB 420K
G17
RUB 5.85M
RUB 5.24M
RUB 0
RUB 606K
RUB 13.46M

Последние данные о зарплатах
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Название уровня

Тег

Опыт работы (лет)

Общий / В компании

Общая компенсация

Оклад | Акции (год) | Премия
Данные о зарплатах не найдены
График вестинга

25%

ГОД 1

25%

ГОД 2

25%

ГОД 3

25%

ГОД 4

Тип акций
RSU

В Yandex RSUs подлежат 4-летнему графику вестинга:

  • 25% переходит в собственность в 1st-ГОД (6.25% ежеквартально)

  • 25% переходит в собственность в 2nd-ГОД (6.25% ежеквартально)

  • 25% переходит в собственность в 3rd-ГОД (6.25% ежеквартально)

  • 25% переходит в собственность в 4th-ГОД (6.25% ежеквартально)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Data Architect в Yandex in Moscow Metro Area составляет RUB 9,462,349 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Yandex для позиции Data Architect in Moscow Metro Area составляет RUB 3,392,620.

Другие ресурсы