  • Зарплаты
  • Инженер-программист

  • DevOps-инженер

  • Moscow Metro Area

Yandex DevOps-инженер Зарплаты в Moscow Metro Area

Компенсация DevOps-инженер in Moscow Metro Area в Yandex составляет RUB 4.25M за year для G17. Медианный yearный компенсационный пакет in Moscow Metro Area составляет RUB 4.01M. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах Yandex. Последнее обновление: 10/8/2025

Средняя Уровень
Название уровня
Общая сумма
Базовая
Акции ()
Премия
G14
(Начальный уровень)
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G16
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G17
RUB 4.25M
RUB 4.04M
RUB 0
RUB 213K
Посмотреть 4 Больше уровней
Последние данные о зарплатах
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Название уровня

Тег

Опыт работы (лет)

Общий / В компании

Общая компенсация

Оклад | Акции (год) | Премия
График вестинга

25%

ГОД 1

25%

ГОД 2

25%

ГОД 3

25%

ГОД 4

Тип акций
RSU

В Yandex RSUs подлежат 4-летнему графику вестинга:

  • 25% переходит в собственность в 1st-ГОД (6.25% ежеквартально)

  • 25% переходит в собственность в 2nd-ГОД (6.25% ежеквартально)

  • 25% переходит в собственность в 3rd-ГОД (6.25% ежеквартально)

  • 25% переходит в собственность в 4th-ГОД (6.25% ежеквартально)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для DevOps-инженер в Yandex in Moscow Metro Area составляет RUB 7,414,429 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Yandex для позиции DevOps-инженер in Moscow Metro Area составляет RUB 4,011,997.

