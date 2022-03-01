Каталог компаний
Western Governors University
Работаете здесь? Подтвердить компанию

Western Governors University Зарплаты

Зарплата Western Governors University варьируется от $131,340 общей компенсации в год для Рекрутер в нижнем диапазоне до $154,400 для Программный инженер в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Western Governors University. Последнее обновление: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Программный инженер
Median $154K
Продукт-менеджер
Median $135K
Рекрутер
$131K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Не нашли свою должность?

Найдите все зарплаты на нашей странице компенсаций или добавьте свою зарплату чтобы помочь открыть страницу.


Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Western Governors University — Программный инженер с годовой общей компенсацией $154,400. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Western Governors University составляет $135,000.

Рекомендуемые вакансии

    Рекомендуемые вакансии в Western Governors University не найдены

Похожие компании

  • University of California, San Francisco
  • Georgia Tech
  • Duke University
  • Harvard University
  • Carnegie Mellon University
  • Все компании ➜

Другие ресурсы