Vizient
Медианный компенсационный пакет Дата-сайентист in United States в Vizient составляет $138K за year. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах Vizient. Последнее обновление: 12/6/2025

Медианный пакет
Vizient
Data Scientist
Chicago, IL
Общая сумма в год
$138K
Уровень
L1
Оклад
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$18K
Лет в компании
1 Год
Лет опыта
5 Лет
Какие карьерные уровни в Vizient?
Последние данные о зарплатах
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Дата-сайентист в Vizient in United States составляет $192,000 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Vizient для позиции Дата-сайентист in United States составляет $138,000.

