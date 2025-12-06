Каталог компаний
Vizient
Vizient Аналитик данных Зарплаты

Медианный компенсационный пакет Аналитик данных in United States в Vizient составляет $82.5K за year. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах Vizient. Последнее обновление: 12/6/2025

Медианный пакет
company icon
Vizient
Data Analyst
Chicago, IL
Общая сумма в год
$82.5K
Уровень
P2
Оклад
$75K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$7.5K
Лет в компании
2 Лет
Лет опыта
8 Лет
Какие карьерные уровни в Vizient?
Последние данные о зарплатах
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Название уровня

Тег

Опыт работы (лет)

Общий / В компании

Общая компенсация

Оклад | Акции (год) | Премия
Данные о зарплатах не найдены
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Аналитик данных в Vizient in United States составляет $97,000 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Vizient для позиции Аналитик данных in United States составляет $82,500.

