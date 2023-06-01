Каталог компаний
Visual Defence
Работаете здесь? Подтвердить компанию
Лучшие инсайты
  • Поделитесь уникальной информацией о Visual Defence, которая может быть полезна другим (например, советы по собеседованиям, выбор команд, особенности культуры и т.д.).
    • О компании

    Visual Defence is a software solutions company founded in 2000 that produces custom solutions for the transportation sector, critical infrastructures, airports, seaports, public transit, borders, cities, and government facilities. Their flagship product, ROVER, is an award-winning AI technology that automates the detection of road-based deficiencies and streamlines workflows. They offer a broad suite of solutions that are currently being used in Canada, the United States, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, and West Africa. They also provide system integration, training services, and security solutions.

    http://www.visualdefence.com
    Веб-сайт
    2000
    Год основания
    126
    Количество сотрудников
    $10M-$50M
    Предполагаемая выручка
    Головной офис

    Получайте проверенные зарплаты на электронную почту

    Подписаться на проверенные предложения.Вы будете получать подробную информацию о компенсационных пакетах по электронной почте. Узнать больше

    Этот сайт защищен reCAPTCHA и Политикой конфиденциальности и Условиями использования Гугл.

    Рекомендуемые вакансии

      Рекомендуемые вакансии в Visual Defence не найдены

    Похожие компании

    • Airbnb
    • Uber
    • Netflix
    • DoorDash
    • Microsoft
    • Все компании ➜

    Другие ресурсы