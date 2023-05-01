Каталог компаний
VAST Data
    • О компании

    VAST is revolutionizing data storage by offering All Flash performance, scalability, and efficiency. Their File and Object Storage solution is engineered for unrivaled system efficiency and can scale to meet any application or capacity agenda. VAST's global approach to data protection and reduction algorithms deliver superior storage efficiency for structured, unstructured, and pre-compressed data. Their clusters build a global namespace from one shared pool of metadata and data storage that can scale to data center proportions.

    http://www.vastdata.com
    Веб-сайт
    2016
    Год основания
    751
    Количество сотрудников
    $250M-$500M
    Предполагаемая выручка
    Головной офис

