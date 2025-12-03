Каталог компаний
USPS
Медианный компенсационный пакет Обслуживание клиентов in United States в USPS составляет $52K за year. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах USPS. Последнее обновление: 12/3/2025

Медианный пакет
USPS
Customer Service Specialist
Newark, NJ
Общая сумма в год
$52K
Уровень
L3
Оклад
$52K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Лет в компании
6 Лет
Лет опыта
7 Лет
Какие карьерные уровни в USPS?
Последние данные о зарплатах
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Обслуживание клиентов в USPS in United States составляет $88,170 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в USPS для позиции Обслуживание клиентов in United States составляет $52,000.

Другие ресурсы

