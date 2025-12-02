Каталог компаний
UserTesting
UserTesting UX-исследователь Зарплаты

Медианный компенсационный пакет UX-исследователь in United States в UserTesting составляет $120K за year. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах UserTesting. Последнее обновление: 12/2/2025

Медианный пакет
company icon
UserTesting
UX Researcher II
Los Angeles, CA
Общая сумма в год
$120K
Уровень
-
Оклад
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Лет в компании
3 Лет
Лет опыта
5 Лет
Какие карьерные уровни в UserTesting?
Последние данные о зарплатах
Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Название уровня

Тег

Опыт работы (лет)

Общий / В компании

Общая компенсация

Оклад | Акции (год) | Премия
Данные о зарплатах не найдены
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для UX-исследователь в UserTesting in United States составляет $155,496 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в UserTesting для позиции UX-исследователь in United States составляет $120,000.

Другие ресурсы

