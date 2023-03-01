Каталог компаний
Upstox
Upstox Зарплаты

Зарплата Upstox варьируется от $16,673 общей компенсации в год для Продукт-дизайнер в нижнем диапазоне до $139,052 для Менеджер по разработке ПО в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Upstox. Последнее обновление: 11/16/2025

Программный инженер
Median $47.9K

Backend-разработчик

Продукт-дизайнер
Median $16.7K

UX-дизайнер

Продукт-менеджер
Median $35.1K

Менеджер по разработке ПО
$139K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Upstox — Менеджер по разработке ПО at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $139,052. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Upstox составляет $41,469.

