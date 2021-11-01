Каталог компаний
Uplight
Работаете здесь? Подтвердить компанию

Uplight Зарплаты

Зарплата Uplight варьируется от $70,350 общей компенсации в год для Аналитик данных в нижнем диапазоне до $347,900 для Продукт-менеджер в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Uplight. Последнее обновление: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Программный инженер
Median $160K
Аналитик данных
$70.4K
Дата-сайентист
$196K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Управление персоналом
$101K
Продукт-менеджер
$348K
Проектный менеджер
$98.8K
Продажи
$109K
Менеджер технических программ
$121K
Не нашли свою должность?

Найдите все зарплаты на нашей странице компенсаций или добавьте свою зарплату чтобы помочь открыть страницу.


Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Uplight — Продукт-менеджер at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $347,900. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Uplight составляет $114,570.

Рекомендуемые вакансии

    Рекомендуемые вакансии в Uplight не найдены

Похожие компании

  • 15Five
  • Recorded Future
  • BetterCloud
  • Red Canary
  • Beekeeper
  • Все компании ➜

Другие ресурсы