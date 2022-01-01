Upland Software Зарплаты

Каталог компаний
Зарплата Upland Software варьируется от $7,948 общей компенсации в год для Управление персоналом in India в нижнем диапазоне до $124,574 для Маркетинг in Canada в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Upland Software. Последнее обновление: 11/16/2025

Управление персоналом
$7.9K
IT-специалист
$66.3K
Маркетинг
$125K

Продукт-менеджер
$62.7K
Программный инженер
$34.4K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Upland Software — Маркетинг at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $124,574. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Upland Software составляет $62,712.

Другие ресурсы