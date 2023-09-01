Каталог компаний
Teya
Teya Зарплаты

Зарплата Teya варьируется от $24,849 общей компенсации в год для Продукт-дизайнер в нижнем диапазоне до $134,298 для Менеджер по разработке ПО в верхнем диапазоне.

Программный инженер
Median $93.9K
Продукт-менеджер
Median $93.7K
Развитие бизнеса
Median $90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Дата-сайентист
$83.7K
Финансовый аналитик
$54.6K
Управление персоналом
Median $76.4K
Консультант по управлению
$46.1K
Маркетинг
$103K
Продукт-дизайнер
$24.8K
Проектный менеджер
$36.1K
Менеджер по разработке ПО
$134K
Найдите все зарплаты на нашей странице компенсаций или добавьте свою зарплату чтобы помочь открыть страницу.


Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Teya — Менеджер по разработке ПО at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $134,298. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Teya составляет $83,733.

