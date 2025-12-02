Каталог компаний
Techstars
Работаете здесь? Подтвердить компанию
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Зарплаты
  • Венчурный капиталист

  • Все зарплаты Венчурный капиталист

Techstars Венчурный капиталист Зарплаты

Медианный компенсационный пакет Венчурный капиталист in United States в Techstars составляет $225K за year. Посмотрите разбивку базовой зарплаты, акций и бонусов в компенсационных пакетах Techstars. Последнее обновление: 12/2/2025

Медианный пакет
company icon
Techstars
Managing Director
hidden
Общая сумма в год
$225K
Уровень
-
Оклад
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$45K
Лет в компании
4 Лет
Лет опыта
25 Лет
Какие карьерные уровни в Techstars?
Последние данные о зарплатах
ДобавитьДобавить зарплатуДобавить компенсацию

Компания

Местоположение | Дата

Название уровня

Тег

Опыт работы (лет)

Общий / В компании

Общая компенсация

Оклад | Акции (год) | Премия
Данные о зарплатах не найдены
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Экспорт данныхПосмотреть вакансии

Внести данные

Получайте проверенные зарплаты на электронную почту

Подписаться на проверенные Венчурный капиталист предложения.Вы будете получать подробную информацию о компенсационных пакетах по электронной почте. Узнать больше

Этот сайт защищен reCAPTCHA и Политикой конфиденциальности и Условиями использования Гугл.

Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Венчурный капиталист в Techstars in United States составляет $305,000 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Techstars для позиции Венчурный капиталист in United States составляет $192,500.

Рекомендуемые вакансии

    Рекомендуемые вакансии в Techstars не найдены

Похожие компании

  • REI Systems
  • FiscalNote
  • Cognosante
  • GlobalLogic
  • Deloitte Advisory
  • Все компании ➜

Другие ресурсы

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/techstars/salaries/venture-capitalist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.