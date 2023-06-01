Справочник компаний
Swiss Water
Ключевые инсайты
    О компании

    Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a green coffee decaffeinator that operates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company decaffeinates and sells green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters without the use of chemicals. It also provides green coffee logistics services and handles and stores coffees for other coffee importers and brokers. The company was formerly known as Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc. and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

    https://investor.swisswater.com
    Веб-сайт
    1988
    Год основания
    90
    Количество сотрудников
    $100M-$250M
    Примерная выручка
    Штаб-квартира

