Каталог компаний
Stability AI
Работаете здесь? Подтвердить компанию

Stability AI Зарплаты

Зарплата Stability AI варьируется от $117,600 общей компенсации в год для Рекрутер в нижнем диапазоне до $261,300 для Менеджер по разработке ПО в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Stability AI. Последнее обновление: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Программный инженер
Median $130K
Рекрутер
$118K
Менеджер по разработке ПО
$261K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Не нашли свою должность?

Найдите все зарплаты на нашей странице компенсаций или добавьте свою зарплату чтобы помочь открыть страницу.


Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Stability AI — Менеджер по разработке ПО at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $261,300. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Stability AI составляет $130,000.

Рекомендуемые вакансии

    Рекомендуемые вакансии в Stability AI не найдены

Похожие компании

  • SoFi
  • Facebook
  • Roblox
  • Stripe
  • Netflix
  • Все компании ➜

Другие ресурсы

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/stability-ai/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.