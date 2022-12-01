Каталог компаний
SSI SCHÄFER
Работаете здесь? Подтвердить компанию

SSI SCHÄFER Зарплаты

Зарплата SSI SCHÄFER варьируется от $43,432 общей компенсации в год для Обслуживание клиентов в нижнем диапазоне до $102,000 для Юридический отдел в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников SSI SCHÄFER. Последнее обновление: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Программный инженер
Median $80K
Обслуживание клиентов
$43.4K
Юридический отдел
$102K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Проектный менеджер
$83.5K
Не нашли свою должность?

Найдите все зарплаты на нашей странице компенсаций или добавьте свою зарплату чтобы помочь открыть страницу.


Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в SSI SCHÄFER — Юридический отдел at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $102,000. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в SSI SCHÄFER составляет $81,739.

Рекомендуемые вакансии

    Рекомендуемые вакансии в SSI SCHÄFER не найдены

Похожие компании

  • Dropbox
  • Spotify
  • Netflix
  • Snap
  • Flipkart
  • Все компании ➜

Другие ресурсы

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ssi-schafer/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.