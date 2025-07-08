Каталог компаний
Square Yards
Работаете здесь? Подтвердить компанию

Square Yards Зарплаты

Зарплата Square Yards варьируется от $2,754 общей компенсации в год для IT-специалист в нижнем диапазоне до $83,714 для Менеджер по разработке ПО в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Square Yards. Последнее обновление: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
IT-специалист
$2.8K
Инженер по продажам
$12.1K
Программный инженер
$25.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Менеджер по разработке ПО
$83.7K
Не нашли свою должность?

Найдите все зарплаты на нашей странице компенсаций или добавьте свою зарплату чтобы помочь открыть страницу.


Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Square Yards — Менеджер по разработке ПО at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $83,714. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Square Yards составляет $18,844.

Рекомендуемые вакансии

    Рекомендуемые вакансии в Square Yards не найдены

Похожие компании

  • Uber
  • Roblox
  • Intuit
  • DoorDash
  • Apple
  • Все компании ➜

Другие ресурсы

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/square-yards/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.