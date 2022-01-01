ShipBob Зарплаты

Каталог компаний
Зарплата ShipBob варьируется от $24,430 общей компенсации в год для Дата-сайентист в нижнем диапазоне до $215,321 для Архитектор решений в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников ShipBob. Последнее обновление: 11/30/2025

Программный инженер
Median $171K
Бизнес-аналитик
$142K
Дата-сайентист
$24.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Продукт-дизайнер
$149K
Продукт-менеджер
Median $115K
Проектный менеджер
$59.2K
Продажи
$214K
Менеджер по разработке ПО
$193K
Архитектор решений
$215K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в ShipBob — Архитектор решений at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $215,321. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в ShipBob составляет $149,250.

