    SEMI is a global organization that connects over 2,000 member companies and 1.3 million professionals in the electronics manufacturing industry. They focus on advancing technology and business through innovation in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services. SEMI has strategic association partners, FlexTech and MSIG, and has been building connections since 1970 to help members prosper, create new markets, and address industry challenges. They have offices in various locations worldwide and can be found on LinkedIn and Twitter.

    http://semi.org
    Веб-сайт
    1970
    Год основания
    567
    Количество сотрудников
    $100M-$250M
    Предполагаемая выручка
    Головной офис

