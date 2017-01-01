Каталог компаний
Scholarly Software
Работаете здесь? Подтвердить компанию
Лучшие инсайты
  • Поделитесь уникальной информацией о Scholarly Software, которая может быть полезна другим (например, советы по собеседованиям, выбор команд, особенности культуры и т.д.).
    • О компании

    Scholarly pioneers cutting-edge software solutions tailored for the higher education landscape. Our innovative platform streamlines academic workflows, enhances classroom engagement, and simplifies administrative processes for universities worldwide. By merging advanced technology with educational expertise, we empower institutions to deliver exceptional learning experiences while improving operational efficiency. Scholarly's intuitive tools support faculty, administrators, and students throughout their academic journey—transforming how higher education institutions operate in the digital age.

    https://scholarlysoftware.com
    Веб-сайт
    2023
    Год основания
    15
    Количество сотрудников
    Головной офис

    Получайте проверенные зарплаты на электронную почту

    Подписаться на проверенные предложения.Вы будете получать подробную информацию о компенсационных пакетах по электронной почте. Узнать больше

    Этот сайт защищен reCAPTCHA и Политикой конфиденциальности и Условиями использования Гугл.

    Рекомендуемые вакансии

      Рекомендуемые вакансии в Scholarly Software не найдены

    Похожие компании

    • Stripe
    • Flipkart
    • LinkedIn
    • Google
    • Amazon
    • Все компании ➜

    Другие ресурсы