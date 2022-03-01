Schindler Elevator Зарплаты

Каталог компаний
Зарплата Schindler Elevator варьируется от $85,425 общей компенсации в год для Программный инженер в нижнем диапазоне до $156,800 для Проектный менеджер в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Schindler Elevator. Последнее обновление: 11/15/2025

Бизнес-аналитик
$97.3K
Проектный менеджер
$157K
Программный инженер
$85.4K

Архитектор решений
$111K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Schindler Elevator — Проектный менеджер at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $156,800. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Schindler Elevator составляет $104,053.

