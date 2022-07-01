Справочник компаний
Rottet Studio
    О компании

    Rottet Studio is an international architecture and design firm with an extensive portfolio of corporate and hospitality projects for the world’s leading companies. The firm boasts more than 30 million square feet of built design and a vast array of award-winning projects and furniture designs.Reflecting a desire to improve the human experience through the built environment, clients receive intelligent design admired for enhanced functionality, efficiency, flexibility and productivity, without sacrificing design integrity.The firm’s broad range of services includes interior architecture and design, furniture design, graphic design, product design, branding, and art selection.

    http://www.rottetstudio.com
    Веб-сайт
    2008
    Год основания
    90
    Количество сотрудников
    $10M-$50M
    Примерная выручка
    Штаб-квартира

