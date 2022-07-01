Каталог компаний
Ridgeline
Работаете здесь? Подтвердить компанию

Ridgeline Зарплаты

Зарплата Ridgeline варьируется от $93,465 общей компенсации в год для Продукт-дизайнер в нижнем диапазоне до $241,200 для Менеджер по разработке ПО в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Ridgeline. Последнее обновление: 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Программный инженер
Median $164K

Backend-разработчик

Full-Stack разработчик

Обслуживание клиентов
$206K
Управление персоналом
$123K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Продукт-дизайнер
$93.5K
Продукт-менеджер
$141K
Аналитик по кибербезопасности
$169K
Менеджер по разработке ПО
$241K
Не нашли свою должность?

Найдите все зарплаты на нашей странице компенсаций или добавьте свою зарплату чтобы помочь открыть страницу.


Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Ridgeline — Менеджер по разработке ПО at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $241,200. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Ridgeline составляет $164,000.

Рекомендуемые вакансии

    Рекомендуемые вакансии в Ridgeline не найдены

Похожие компании

  • Intercom
  • Riverbed Technology
  • Genesys
  • Kraken
  • Quick Base
  • Все компании ➜

Другие ресурсы

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ridgeline/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.