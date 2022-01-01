Каталог компаний
Richemont
Richemont Зарплаты

Зарплата Richemont варьируется от $18,384 общей компенсации в год для Маркетинг in Hong Kong (SAR) в нижнем диапазоне до $220,700 для Архитектор решений in Switzerland в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Richemont. Последнее обновление: 11/29/2025

Бизнес-аналитик
$48.6K
Дата-сайентист
$210K
Маркетинг
$18.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Продукт-менеджер
$144K
Аналитик по кибербезопасности
$125K
Программный инженер
$162K
Менеджер по разработке ПО
$117K
Архитектор решений
$221K
Менеджер технических программ
$54.6K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Richemont — Архитектор решений at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $220,700. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Richemont составляет $124,955.

