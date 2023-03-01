Каталог компаний
Rice University
Rice University Зарплаты

Зарплата Rice University варьируется от $32,000 общей компенсации в год для Программный инженер в нижнем диапазоне до $97,013 для Продукт-менеджер в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Rice University. Последнее обновление: 11/29/2025

Программный инженер
Median $32K

Научный сотрудник

Инженер-химик
Median $36K

Инженер-исследователь

Дата-сайентист
Median $40K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Research Assistant
Median $40K
Административный помощник
$48.1K
Биомедицинский инженер
$51.7K
Аналитик данных
$58.8K
Финансовый аналитик
$77.4K
Инженер-геолог
$66.7K
Инженер-механик
$34.8K
Продукт-дизайнер
$79.6K
Продукт-менеджер
$97K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Rice University — Продукт-менеджер at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $97,013. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Rice University составляет $49,910.

