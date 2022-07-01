Каталог компаний
Rho
Rho Зарплаты

Зарплата Rho варьируется от $100,500 общей компенсации в год для Продукт-дизайнер в нижнем диапазоне до $201,000 для Программный инженер в верхнем диапазоне.

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Программный инженер
Median $201K

Full-Stack разработчик

Аналитик данных
$121K
Финансовый аналитик
$172K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Продукт-дизайнер
$101K
Продукт-менеджер
$139K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Rho — Программный инженер с годовой общей компенсацией $201,000. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Rho составляет $139,300.

Другие ресурсы

