Каталог компаний
Rand Group
Работаете здесь? Подтвердить компанию
Лучшие инсайты
  • Поделитесь уникальной информацией о Rand Group, которая может быть полезна другим (например, советы по собеседованиям, выбор команд, особенности культуры и т.д.).
    • О компании

    Rand Group is a professional services firm that delivers overall business process improvement and business management software solutions to companies seeking to transform their operations through the use of technology. From unbiased software selection, expert implementations and strategies to guide your digital transformation, to full-scale infrastructure, managed services, and technical support, Rand Group addresses all of the key operational areas in your business. Headquartered in Texas, Rand Group serves the needs of small and mid-sized businesses in oil and gas, manufacturing, distribution, and construction segments within the state of Texas and the South Central United States, while nationally supporting clients across North America with our cloud solutions.

    http://www.randgroup.com
    Веб-сайт
    2003
    Год основания
    150
    Количество сотрудников
    $10M-$50M
    Предполагаемая выручка
    Головной офис

    Получайте проверенные зарплаты на электронную почту

    Подписаться на проверенные предложения.Вы будете получать подробную информацию о компенсационных пакетах по электронной почте. Узнать больше

    Этот сайт защищен reCAPTCHA и Политикой конфиденциальности и Условиями использования Гугл.

    Рекомендуемые вакансии

      Рекомендуемые вакансии в Rand Group не найдены

    Похожие компании

    • SoFi
    • Amazon
    • Dropbox
    • LinkedIn
    • Databricks
    • Все компании ➜

    Другие ресурсы