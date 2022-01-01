R3 Зарплаты

Каталог компаний
Зарплата R3 варьируется от $75,661 общей компенсации в год для Продукт-дизайнер в нижнем диапазоне до $166,787 для Продажи в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников R3. Последнее обновление: 11/29/2025

Программный инженер
Median $107K

Крипто-инженер

Продукт-дизайнер
$75.7K
Продукт-менеджер
$119K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Продажи
$167K
Менеджер по разработке ПО
$149K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в R3 — Продажи at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $166,787. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в R3 составляет $118,983.

