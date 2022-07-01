Qventus Зарплаты

Каталог компаний
Qventus
Зарплата Qventus варьируется от $148,859 общей компенсации в год для Архитектор решений в нижнем диапазоне до $182,910 для Продукт-менеджер в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Qventus. Последнее обновление: 11/28/2025

Обслуживание клиентов
$161K
Продукт-менеджер
$183K
Программный инженер
$176K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Архитектор решений
$149K
Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Qventus — Продукт-менеджер at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $182,910. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Qventus составляет $168,589.

